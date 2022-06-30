Orlando emergency rental assistance program to stop taking applicants

FILE - A "For Rent" sign is posted on a building, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until Friday to apply for the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“Since the pandemic first impacted our community, we’ve worked tirelessly to leverage federal and state funding to provide assistance to residents,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. “During this difficult, unprecedented time, the financial support provided by our rental assistance program has helped thousands of Orlando households.”

The announcement came with short notice due to the expectation that the $6.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds awarded to the city by the U.S. Department of the Treasury will soon run out.

More than 2,000 households have benefited from the city’s COVID-era emergency rental assistance programs, with more than 550 households getting by on rent thanks to CARES Act funding, the release said.

Those looking to apply by July 1 can start the process by reviewing the below eligibility requirements and clicking here.

To be eligible, your household must:

Include one or more individuals within the household who have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship during or due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Include one or more individuals within the household who demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income ($66,300 for a family of four), with priority given to households at or below 50% of the area median income ($41,450 for a family of four) or that have a household member who has been unemployed for 90 days.

Submit proof of occupancy in the rental residence – this can include a copy of a lease, rental agreement, rent receipts, evidence of regular rental payments or any other documents that show proof of occupancy.

While the above requirements are what’s asked for by the Treasury Department, the following eligibility conditions are required by the city:

