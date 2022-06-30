Red Hot & Boom returns to Altamonte Springs after 2-year COVID hiatus

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – After being canceled for two years because of COVID-19, Altamonte Springs’ massive Fourth of July event is making a colorful return.

Red Hot & Boom will take place July 3 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Cranes Roost Park, with the fireworks display set to start at 9:30 p.m. The free annual event has brought tens of thousands of people to Altamonte Springs every year for the past two decades.

In addition to the fireworks, several musical acts will perform throughout the day, including:

Sofia Carson

The Walters

Em Beihold

Leah Kate

JVKE

Nicky Youre

Emmy Meli

Alyssa Rahgu

There will also be a kids play area on the north side of the park.

Food vendors will be on hand around the lake, but people can bring small soft-sided coolers, along with folding chairs, blankets and pop-up tents or canopies.

For complete information, including prohibited items, road closures and parking information, head to the city of Altamonte Springs website.