Citizens help catch fleeing suspect in Brevard County

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is praising the help of citizens who helped in the arrest of a fleeing suspect on Friday.

Deputies took into custody Dennis King, who fled on foot from police after wrecking a motorcycle with a female passenger on the back of it.

Deputies said thanks to citizens sending Ring doorbell video of King running through a neighborhood and constantly alerting deputies of King’s whereabouts, they formed a perimeter to catch him.

King was eventually run down and arrested by a deputy, and was charged with fleeing an attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, and on-site violation of a felony probation charge.

“This case is another great example of what happens when citizens and law enforcement partner together to take bad guys off our streets and put them behind bars where they belong,” said Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a Facebook post.