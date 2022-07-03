Lakeland detectives ask public for tips in death of 24-year-old man found shot in apartment

LAKELAND, Fla. – Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department on Sunday asked the public what they knew about the death of a 24-year-old man who was found shot Saturday evening at an apartment complex off of Highway 98.

Police responded at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to a shooting call at the Big Oaks Apartments, where officers found the victim inside of a unit and rendered aid until emergency medical responders arrived, according to a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. His identity will not be released at this time in accordance with Marsy’s Law, police said.

Multiple people who shared the apartment with the man were interviewed by detectives, who had since arrived at the complex to process evidence. According to the release, despite the homicide investigation still being in its early stages at the time of this report, detectives believe the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting or the people involved was asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at (863) 834-8958, or by emailing troy.smith@lakelandgov.net. One could also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida in order to remain anonymous at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), by dialing **TIPS, by visiting the Heartland Crime Stoppers website and clicking “Submit A Tip,” or by downloading the free “P3tips” application for tablets and smartphones.

A potential cash reward is being offered for information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, police said.

Police were assisted at the scene by the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue, the release said.