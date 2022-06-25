Lakeland bicyclist killed in Lake County hit-and-run, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Lakeland man riding a bicycle was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was traveling south toward U.S. Highway 192 in the designated bicycle lane when a driver — headed in the same direction — veered into the lane and struck the bicyclist, troopers said.

Reports show a witness told troopers that they didn’t see the initial impact, but they saw the rider laying in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 27 at approximately 4:50 a.m.

In addition, records indicate the witness then saw one or two other vehicles hit the rider before continuing south. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers said they believe the driver who initially struck the rider could be a semitruck due to tire markings on the road.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at (407) 737-2213.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for further updates.