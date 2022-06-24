Woman killed in Port Orange crash on I-95, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old woman was killed in a Port Orange crash on Interstate 95 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the scene on southbound I-95 near mile marker 256 shortly before 3 p.m.

According to FHP, the woman’s car collided with another vehicle driven by a 25-year-old woman.

The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman, along with her two passengers, was not injured and remained at the scene, troopers said.

There is currently a roadblock up in the southbound inside lane of I-95 as troopers investigate.

FHP said they will provide further updates as more information comes in. Check back with News 6 for updates.