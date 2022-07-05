Busiest beach cleanup day of year: Volusia seeks volunteers after Fourth of July crowds make big mess

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County is calling on volunteers to help clean up beaches after Fourth of July celebrations.

Crews are asking people to join them in picking up fireworks, food, cigarettes, broken beach chairs and plastic products.

Officials said it will be the busiest beach cleanup day of the year.

The cleanup runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at three locations, including Tom Renick Park, Sun Splash Park and Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park.

Last year, thousands of pounds of trash were hauled away from the beaches during the cleanup event.