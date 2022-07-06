Ask a doctor: Early detection for Alzheimer’s disease

Here's how you can take part in an an Alzheimer's study. https://www.adventhealthresearchinstitute.com/davos-study

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing.

An estimated 6 million people are affected by the disease, which causes memory loss and issues with other mental functions. Now, Advent Health is working to get results with early detection of Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Steve R. Smith, chief scientific officer at Advent Health, spoke about the DAVOS Alzheimer’s Collaborative, a pilot program that aims to improve early detection.

“We don’t know what the future is. We do know that science and technology is going to be an important part... So we’re very pleased to be part of the vanguard of what we think Alzheimer’s care is going to look like,” Smith said.

The hospital’s website has an online test that can help determine early signs of the disease and allow patients to begin treatment earlier. The main risk factor in developing dementia is age and one of the common symptoms early on deals with memory.

“The test is actually very simple. It only takes a few minutes to do. And it’s on a computer screen, and we showed different playing cards. And there’s kind of a game you play to remember which cards you had last and which one might be coming up next. It’s very simple. Just takes a few minutes. You can do it at home on your own, in your own private environment. And we’ll give you the results of that and then it connects you with the people,” he said.

He also said a yearly blood test could help Alzheimer’s patients get on the right path.

Advent Health’s test is available for anyone 65 or older and who has not been diagnosed with dementia.

