WATCH: Man arrested after trying to steal 74-year-old woman’s car in Ocala, deputies say

Marion County deputies said they arrested a man Tuesday who attempted to burglarize an Ocala home and tried to enter multiple vehicles at a nearby intersection.

MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County deputies said they arrested a man Tuesday who attempted to burglarize an Ocala home and tried to enter multiple vehicles at a nearby intersection.

Normad Eliud Rosario-Otero, 51, was reportedly confronted by the homeowner during the burglary attempt and ran away toward the intersection of SW Highway 200 and SW 60th Avenue, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast | 8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Rosario-Otero attempted to enter multiple cars and found a way into an elderly women’s vehicle through the passenger-side door, deputies said. Rosario-Otero allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and tried to press the gas pedal, but deputies said the victim kept pressure on the brakes.

Normad Eliud Rosario-Otero, 51 (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Another citizen then removed Rosario-Otero from the victim’s car and he was restrained with a belt until law enforcement arrived, deputies said.

Rosario-Otero allegedly told deputies that he had used cocaine, Xanax and alcohol the prior evening and stated he did not remember the incident, deputies said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Rosario-Otero faces charges of attempted carjacking, burglary of a conveyance with battery, attempted burglary of a conveyance and attempted burglary of a dwelling. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Those with any further information about this incident were urged to call Detective Andrew Canterberry at (352) 438-5932.

Ad

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: