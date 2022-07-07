Wait for it: ‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale next week at Dr. Phillips Center

In this image released by Disney Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda portrays Alexander Hamilton, left, and Phillipa Soo portrays Eliza Hamilton in a filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton." (Disney Plus via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Hamilton” is returning to the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and tickets for the show go on sale next week.

The award-winning smash sensation will be coming to the Orlando theatre from Oct. 26 to Nov. 20 and those interested can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. on July 14.

The musical, presented by Dr. Phillips Center in partnership with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association, will be performed by the “Angelica cast” of the North American tour company, with Edred Utomi in the titular role, according to their website.

“Hamilton” tells the story of America then, told by America now featuring a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Dr. Phillips Center said.

“With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography,” Dr. Phillips Center officials said.

Those interested can purchase tickets on the Dr. Phillips Center website, by phone at 407-358-6603 or at the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $49 to $169 with a limited number of premium seats available from $199.

Showtimes will vary from 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There will be ASL interpretation and audio description at the 2 p.m. show on Oct. 29. Future ASL requests should be put at least two weeks in advance before the show, according to the Dr. Phillips Center.

