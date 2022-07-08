79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man shot twice outside Orlando apartment complex

Police have not released age of victim

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Orlando, Shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside Ivey Lane Homes Apartments on Edgemoor Street.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot outside Ivey Lane Homes Apartments on Edgemoor Street early Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police got the call right after midnight. A lieutenant told News 6 the man was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

[TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast | 8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The victim was stable during the transport.

Officers remained at the scene for a few hours and found several shell casings on the ground.

[WATCH News 6 in the player below]

No other information has been released about a possible suspect.

As for the victim, his exact age has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

email