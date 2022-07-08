Man shot twice outside Orlando apartment complex

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside Ivey Lane Homes Apartments on Edgemoor Street.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot outside Ivey Lane Homes Apartments on Edgemoor Street early Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police got the call right after midnight. A lieutenant told News 6 the man was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

The victim was stable during the transport.

Officers remained at the scene for a few hours and found several shell casings on the ground.

No other information has been released about a possible suspect.

As for the victim, his exact age has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

