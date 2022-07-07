Man climbs into Wendy’s drive-thru window in Orlando to get cash, police say

Images taken from surveillance video show a suspect climb into a Wendy's drive-thru window to steal cash, Orlando police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $1,000 as Orlando police search for a man with a gun who is accused of robbing a Wendy’s last month.

The incident happened June 18 at the Wendy’s at 5503 Major Blvd., off Vineland Road near Universal Orlando resort.

Video released by Orlando police shows the suspect pull up to the drive-thru window. Police said instead of paying for a food order, the suspect brandished a handgun and told the cashier to give him the cash drawer.

When the cashier ran away, the suspect is seen on video climbing through the drive-thru window and stealing the cash drawer from the register.

CAN YOU ID? On 6/18 at approx. 7:50am on Major Blvd, a man in a black Nissan Altima, wearing a mask covering his face & a straw hat, threatened a Wendy's employee w/ a gun, climbed into the drive-thru window & stole the entire cash drawer.



Police said the suspect fled east on Vineland Road in a black Nissan Ultima.

Police said the suspect was wearing beach or pool clothes, including board shorts, water shoes and a straw hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).