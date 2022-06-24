Orlando police release video of officers trading fire with man wanted in Jacksonville

Orlando police released body camera video which investigators say shows a man wanted for stealing a car out of Jacksonville trading gunfire with officers.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released body camera video Friday which investigators say shows a man wanted for stealing a car out of Jacksonville trading gunfire with officers.

The shooting happened on May 25 along the 4500 block of Jim Glenn Drive, police said. The incident ended in the arrest of William Bullock, 36, who was wanted for failing to appear in court, according to investigators. Police added that Bullock was also driving a car stolen out of Jacksonville.

[TRENDING: Development chances increase for tropical wave in Atlantic | Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central Florida location. Here’s when, where you can find it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The body camera video shows two officers in an unmarked car come to the intersection of Jim Glenn Drive and Rose Avenue.

Surveillance video from the area shows another car driving along Rose Avenue. The driver of the car, Bullock, opened fire on the unmarked car, according to police.

Orlando police released body camera video Friday which investigators say shows a man wanted for stealing a car out of Jacksonville trading gunfire with officers.

After Bullock fired shots at the unmarked car, an officer inside the cruiser returned fire, according to investigators. The body camera video shows an officer shooting through the passenger side window of the cruiser at Bullock.

Orlando police released body camera video Friday which investigators say shows a man wanted for stealing a car out of Jacksonville trading gunfire with officers.

In the video, the officers, who were not injured in the gunfire, step out of the vehicle as additional cruisers speed past on Rose Avenue in pursuit of Bullock.

Orlando police released bodycam video showing the arrest of William Bullock

Police said Bullock ultimately ditched his vehicle in Ocoee and tried to run away.

The video shows officers tracking Bullock down in the backyard of a home.

“Get on the ground! Do not move,” police can be heard shouting at Bullock when they locate him.

Ad

“I am not moving, man. I ain’t doing none of that,” Bullock can be heard saying off-camera after police order him to come toward them.

Orlando police released body camera video from the arrest of William Bullock

Officers are eventually able to cuff Bullock without further incident.

“At this time, the independent investigation by FDLE remains in progress and once completed, the findings will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in a statement. “After the State’s review, the findings will be sent to the Orlando Police Department and the Internal Affairs investigation will proceed.”

Bullock faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement with sirens and lights on, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm.