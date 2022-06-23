Teen accused in porn case may be charged with threatening to kill Orlando police

Police in Orlando said they’ve arrested a teen from Virginia accused of inappropriately messaging a 13-year-old girl online and threatening to kill officers.

Orlando police say they’ve had their eyes on the 16-year-old since March after he met a 13-year-old girl online and exchanged pornographic material.

Investigators say the girl’s parents alerted police, who then contacted the suspect’s parents in Virginia where he lives.

After contact was made, a detective working the case says that’s when the 16-year-old left police a disturbing voicemail.

The voicemail was received on June 18 and the caller said, “You serve the synagogue of Satan, God has commanded me to kill you, I will end your life, could be within a week, could be within several years, I will end your life and you will go to Hell.”

According to police, the suspect then called Orlando Police dispatch several times to make threats to law enforcement.

Investigators say the 16-year-old then stole his parents’ vehicle and drove from Virginia to Florida.

During that trip, detectives say they uncovered plans to buy a gun online and build a pipe bomb. A pipe was found in the back seat, according to police.

He also expressed intent to kill the detective working the case and the girl’s parents if they tried to stop him from taking the girl.

Police say the teen did make it all the way to St. Johns County, near Jacksonville, before Florida Highway Patrol stopped him.

During the news conference, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón did express concern about the teen’s mental health. News 6 asked authorities in Virginia if there is a history but have not heard back.

Due to this, News 6 is not releasing the teen’s name at this time.

Rolón is now calling on the courts to do their part.

“This kid needs help,” said Rolón, “He is something outside of being allowed to walk freely and that’s our biggest concern. We hope that they can keep him in custody, they will not allow him to be released immediately so that he can receive the care or proper attention that he needs in order to maybe change his ways.”

The 16-year-old remains in jail in St. Johns County and Orlando police say he could be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Further charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.