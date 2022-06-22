WATCH LIVE: Orlando police chief to recognize outstanding officers at awards ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón is set to recognize commendable officers at the department’s Quarterly Awards Ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in the Orlando Police Department Headquarters’ community room.

“This awards ceremony highlights the best of the best of the Orlando Police Department and of community members and businesses who have demonstrated their deep commitment to keeping the city of Orlando, our city beautiful, a safe community for all,” Rolón said in a statement.

Rolón will be handing out the Good Citizenship Award, Unit Citation and Life Saving Award.

