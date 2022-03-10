VIDEO: Orlando police discuss arrest of man accused of stabbing hotel clerk 1 day after leaving jail

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Thursday discussed the arrest of a man wanted on allegations of stabbing a 73-year-old clerk and stealing a cash register at a Best Western hotel on March 2.

Cordarryl Glenn Demby, 35, was arrested Tuesday after Orlando police shared pictures of him on Twitter. The images were noticed by an official within the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who recognized Demby as someone who was released March 1 from the Orange County jail and had reclaimed his belongings the day of the attack, according to Detective White with the Orlando Police Department.

“From where the property was to where the hotel was, little over 5 miles, not very far. I guess he just decided to walk into the hotel and find his next victim, and found a clerk working by herself,” White said.

On video, Demby could be seen “casing” the lobby at the Best Western Inn Orlando on West Colonial Drive for about 20 minutes before hopping the counter and attacking the clerk, White said.

Following the attack, in which Demby also allegedly punched the woman in the face, he could be seen taking the cash register before calmly walking out of the hotel, White said.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is doing better following the assault, White said.

“Even yesterday when I was talking to her, she goes, ‘Why didn’t he just take the money? Why did he have to stab me?’ so even she was questioning that,” White said.

Demby now faces charges of attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a weapon as well as on a person older than 65, robbery with a deadly weapon and petit theft of $100 or more.