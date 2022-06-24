Escaped convict wanted in New York found dead in Orlando apartment following standoff

Michael Green, 36, shot and killed himself inside an apartment at Mosaic at Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was convicted of attempted murder for a drive-by shooting in New York was found dead in an Orlando apartment after an hours-long standoff, police said.

Michael Green (also known as Michael Edwards), 36, shot and killed himself inside one of the apartments at Mosaic at Millenia Thursday night after barricading himself inside.

Green had been on the run for about two weeks, according to the Albany County District Attorney, following a conviction on a charge of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers responded to an incident involving a barricaded individual near an Orlando apartment complex Thursday afternoon, resulting in the individual taking their own life, police said.

The conviction was for an April 2020 drive-by. The district attorney said Green had appeared in court each day until June 10, when the verdict was set to be read.

Investigators have not said how Green wound up in Orlando or how he got into the apartment where he ultimately died.

Orlando police and U.S. Marshals attempted to make contact with Green, who made suicidal threats. Officers said SWAT and crisis negotiation teams worked for more than five hours in an effort to get the man to peacefully surrender.

Once officers made their way into the apartment, Green was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.