Orlando man suspected in stealing 393 gallons of gas turns himself in

An Orlando man turns himself in after being suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas in Eustis.

EUSTIS, Fla. – An Orlando man turned himself in to the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after being suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gonzalo V. Almanza, 28, is one of two men suspected of stealing $1,854 worth of gas from a Circle K in Eustis back in April.

Eustis police were looking for two men, one being Almanza, and four vehicles.

The vehicles were at a pump for an extended period of time at the store on 19516 State Road 44, reports showed. The store manager noticed that the pump was going very slow when a Ford pickup truck was there.

She went outside and attempted to confront the pickup truck’s driver, but the driver left, according to the report.

The manager noticed that the tamper tape was removed from the pump and that an unauthorized device was inside of it, according to the report.

The Eustis Police Department released photos of the four vehicles in April as well as photos of the two suspects.

Almanza is facing five charges and a total bond amount of $42,000.