Barricaded individual prompts large police presence at Orlando apartment complex

Officers responded to Mosaic at Millenia Condominium

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers responded to an incident involving a barricaded individual near an Orlando apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to the Orlando Police Department, investigators are currently in contact with the subject at the 3700 block of Conroy Road.

Pictures show a large police presence at the Mosaic at Millenia Condominium.

Officers encourage community members to stay away from the area while they resolve the situation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

