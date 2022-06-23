WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: Orlando police chief gives ‘crime update’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón will host a news conference Thursday morning from the department’s headquarters in Parramore.

Rolón is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. and will give an update on a crime that recently occurred, a department spokesperson said. No other details were shared ahead of the event.

Rolón on Wednesday officiated the Orlando Police Department’s Quarterly Awards Ceremony, where he recognized distinguished officers and community members with awards for such things as “good citizenship” and “life saving.” The chief is set to retire from his position on Nov. 1, handing the reins to Deputy Chief Eric Smith.

News 6 will stream the conference live at the top of this story when it begins.