Orlando man charged with first-degree murder in death of wife

David Tronnes is accused of killing his wife in 2018. He is charged with first-degree murder.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

David Tronnes is accused of killing his wife in 2018 at a home in Delaney Park. He was arrested in August 2018, more than four months after Shanti Cooper-Tronnes was found dead inside a home on East Copeland Drive on April 24, 2018.

Doctors and lawyers said that Tronnes was not competent to stand trial in October 2018. Dr. Jeffrey Danziger met with Tronnes on Sept. 16, 2018, and determined that Tronnes was incompetent due to “ongoing manifestations of the diagnosis of Schizophrenia,” according to court documents.

The documents called for Tronnes to have a competency hearing, which will determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Tronnes has a competency hearing set for Wednesday.

Investigators believe that Tronnes beat and strangled his wife. He called 911 and told operators that he found his wife dead in the shower.

About a month after Tronnes’ arrest, Orlando Police Department Detective Teresa Sprague said that she did not believe Cooper-Tronnes got her injuries from falling. Sprague said it was evident that Cooper-Tronnes was murdered.

“For you to see the significance of her injuries up close and personal like you did and come up with this cockamamie theory that she fell and hit her head is just baffling to me that you thought we would believe that,” Sprague said.