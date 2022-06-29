Orlando police search for man last seen June 9

Herbert Lee McKinnon II was reported missing on June 20 and was last seen June 9, according to the Orlando Police Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who previously “suffered a traumatic head injury” and was last seen on June 9.

Herbert Lee McKinnon II was reported missing by his stepson on June 20, according to the Orlando Police Department.

McKinnon was last seen in the area of of 4460 Malibu St. wearing a gray colored security guard shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Police said he often walks up and down South Ivey Lane.

In 2008, McKinnon suffered a traumatic head injury and often forgets things, according to investigators.

Anyone who comes into contact with McKinnon is urged to “complete the necessary recovery” and call CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS.