Sanford man, former foster parent pleads guilty to making child porn

SANFORD, Fla. – A former foster parent from Sanford accused of producing videos of children being sexually exploited pleaded guilty Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justin Johnson, 47, was secretly recording videos of children using cameras he had set up in a home bedroom. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Johnson also had videos on his cellphone and computer showing him molesting children.

Records indicate that law enforcement confiscated several of Johnson’s devices, which an investigation found contained numerous images and videos of children being sexually abused.

According to reports, the FBI has identified at least 16 children who were sexually exploited by Johnson.

Johnson pleaded guilty to five counts of producing and attempting to produce videos depicting children being sexually exploited, and one count of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

He faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison for each of the five production counts and up to 20 years in federal prison for the possession count. A sentencing date has been set for Oct. 12.

Law enforcement is asking for any person who was a victim or has knowledge of someone who may have been a victim to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

