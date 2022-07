A 6-month old infant was found unresponsive at a home on Saturday evening and died, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the child was found unresponsive at a residence on Yarber Avenue in Cocoa and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.