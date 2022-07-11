12-year-olds arrested after pointing loaded gun at occupied car in Oak Hill, deputies say

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested after deputies said they pointed a handgun at an occupied vehicle in Oak Hill Monday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two 12-year-old boys were arrested Monday after playing with and pointing a loaded gun at an occupied vehicle in Oak Hill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded around 8:25 a.m. to the area of West Brooks Circle off U.S. 1 after hearing reports of gunshots and two boys wandering the area, one of whom had a handgun.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses told deputies the boys pointed a gun at their car, occupied by two adults and three children.

Video shows a responding sergeant confront the boys after hearing additional gunshots in the area.

[DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

Video: This morning, deputies responded to a report of 2 boys playing with a gun in a vacant lot in Oak Hill. Witnesses reported one of them pointed the gun at their car. Both boys, age 12, were arrested. https://t.co/lcOhycwj25 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 11, 2022

“Put your hands up, stop running right now!” the sergeant can be heard shouting to the boys in the video. “I’ll send a dog to you!”

In the video, she continues to yell for them to vacate their hiding place, which they do moments later with their hands up without the weapon.

“It was a real gun. We were shooting it over here. Someone said we were allowed to,” one of the boys tells her in response.

“Keep your hands where I can see them. You drop ‘em, bad things are gonna happen, you understand me?” the sergeant can be heard saying before asking the boys where the gun went, to which they say they don’t know. “I saw you with it in your hand, what do you mean?”

She then detains the boys as she canvasses the area, searching for and finding stray bullets and the gun.

Both boys were subsequently arrested and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

