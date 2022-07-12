Springsteen & E Street Band announces 2023 tour date in Orlando

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. Despite Springsteen's long-time aversion to having his concerts filmed he says it was a superstition a new DVD offers a relatively rare look at him and his E Street Band during a peak period in the late 1970s. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla – Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced their U.S. 2023 tour dates Tuesday making Orlando their third stop, according to their website.

Performances will start on Feb 1 in Tampa, coming to Orlando on Feb. 5 at the Amway Center and continuing until April 14 in Newark, New Jersey before they head on their international tour to Europe.

This tour will mark Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour dates since 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.

The tickets for the 2023 U.S arena shows will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and fans can register for it starting now through July 17 for the chance to buy tickets and receive a unique code that would allow them to purchase the tickets. However, registration does not guarantee that fans will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets, according to their website.

For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If tickets remain, there will be a general sale the same day at 3 p.m. with no code required.

