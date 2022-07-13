Kissimmee couple arrested, accused of six counts of child neglect, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was arrested Monday, facing charges for six counts of child neglect after children were taken to the hospital, according to reports released by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to hotel room 510 at the Knights Inn in Kissimmee July 5 after reports came in about a drowning, with call notes indicating someone’s head was in a toilet.

Reports show eight people were found in the room: Larry Rhodes, Jr., 22; his girlfriend, Bianca Blaise, 25; and six other individuals whose names and ages have not been released.

According to the reports, one of the six individuals did not have a pulse and was not breathing, so CPR was administered. Records show the individual was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening brain bleed and was on life support.

Deputies added that another individual has visible injuries, swollen eyes and light blood in their mouth. In addition, deputies said another child had multiple injuries and bruises on their face.

Deputies also said Rhodes and Blaise told deputies there was “a physical altercation between siblings” in the hotel room.

Other individuals in the room whose names and ages have not yet been disclosed suffered multiple bruises, and one had hemorrhaging to his left eyeball, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office reported that all children involved were taken to their respective hospitals for treatment.

Records show that deputies spoke with inhabitants in the adjoining room, who told them they had heard a “thud” from room 510 approximately five to fifteen minutes before deputies arrived. Deputies said the inhabitants told them they believed it was a child falling.

Reports show deputies executed a search warrant on the room, finding several swabs of suspected blood, two firearms and multiple firearm magazines.

Deputies said blood spatters were present in a corner where Blaise had told them she’d sent someone to stand “as punishment.”

In a later interview, Blaise described to investigators how she and Rhodes disciplined the others living in the room, including “whoopings,” being made to stand in the corner and having them perform exercises.

Deputies said Blaise told them she returned to the hotel room on July 5, she found one of the inhabitants with their head in the toilet bowl, though she said it looked as though they were drinking water from the bowl. Deputies added Blaise told them it wasn’t until Rhodes went into the bathroom that Rhodes told her to call 911.

Reports indicate Blaise was unable to provide deputies with an explanation for several of the injuries incurred by the other people in the room, though she speculated some could have been a result of Rhodes hitting them.

Rhodes and Blaise both face charges for six counts of child neglect with great bodily harm with total bail set at $15,000 each. Blaise has since bonded out of jail following her arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.