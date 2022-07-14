92º

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 2:15 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Putnam County

The governor will be joined by Secretary Dane Eagle from the Department of Economic Opportunity

Maria Briceno

Tags: News, Ron DeSantis, Florida, Politics, Government
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference (file) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PALATKA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Putnam County on Thursday, according to a news release.

The governor will be joined by Secretary Dane Eagle from the Department of Economic Opportunity for the news conference at 2:15 p.m.

[TRENDING: Homebuyers backing out of contracts as interest rates rise | Video shows man’s shootout with law enforcement, bloody aftermath in Mount Dora | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The conference will be held at Corky Bell’s Seafood at Gator Landing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Maria joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2022.