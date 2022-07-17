1 shot while riding in car in Ocoee, police say

A couple was shot at while driving in a car along Ocoee Apopka Road between West Road and Fullers Cross Road on Sunday, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Police said the passenger in the vehicle was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Ocoee Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for more updates to this story.