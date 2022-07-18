Neighbors: Waste Pro trash pickup extremely inconsistent in Orange County neighborhood

A nasty problem in an Orange County neighborhood, where trash is littering the streets for days at a time because the company hired for trash collection is a no-show.

People who live in the neighborhood say they have been dealing with this for months and they have had enough.

Trash collection has been inconsistent and sometimes not happening at all, according to residents.

Luis Melendez has lived in Starlight Ranch community off Pershing Avenue in Orange County since 1996.

“I want something done,” Melendez said.

Another resident didn’t want to give her last name but had plenty to say.

“I mean this is just disgusting,” Helen told News 6. “As you can see it’s all over the place, all over the place.”

The neighborhood is supposed to have three trash pickups a week, Tuesday, Friday, and recycling on Wednesday, according to Helen.

The trash News 6 saw was supposed to be picked up on a Friday, and on Wednesday morning of the following week it was still sitting, attracting flies by day and animals at night, Helen said.

“It’s a health issue because the bags are being opened by these rodents and these wild animals,” Helen said.

The community contracts with Waste Pro which has locations throughout the south.

After two phone calls and two emails from News 6, the trash was picked up that Wednesday evening, five days after it was put out.

Neighbors say they have been trying for months to get answers and couldn’t get any.

News 6 did.

Waste Pro declined an on-camera interview, but provided a statement via email instead, claiming supply chain issues and a driver shortage caused the issues.

Those supply chain issues are causing “delays in our facilities receiving parts that are needed for our trucks to run safely and efficiently,” according to the statement.

The company is “pulling in equipment from other locations and has rented equipment from third-party companies,” the statement reads.

When asked if there are weeks when the company does not pick up at all, Helen was adamant, “Yes, oh absolutely,” she said.

Waste Pro says its local division is working closely with customers to communicate service delays, but Melendez says otherwise.

“No response,” Melendez said.

“Not only does it look terrible, it just is not healthy,” Helen said.

To deal with the driver shortage Waste Pro has increased wages and increased recruiting efforts, according to the statement.

They also say they have implemented recruitment and retention bonuses up to $3,000.

Waste Pro also wrote in its statement:

“Our local management team and hard-working crews appreciate your patience as the service and safety of our communities remain our top priorities.”

If your neighborhood is experiencing the same thing, shoot us an email at lbolden@wkmg.com.