Gainesville man found dead in Reddick sparks murder investigation, deputies say

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is conducted death investigation in in Reddick Monday morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are looking for information into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in Reddick, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the body belonged to 23-year-old Gainesville resident Dequandre Alexander, whose death is now being investigated as a homicide.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to reports, Alexander’s body was found along the road in the 15700 block of Northwest 41st Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound.

Major Crimes detectives are asking the public for further information about Alexander’s murder to contact the agency at (352) 368-3546. Alternatively, members of the public may call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867 and reference 22-39 in a tip to remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: