Man’s body found along Marion County road

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is conducted death investigation in in Reddick Monday morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man’s body was found Monday morning along a road in Reddick, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 15700 block of NW 41st Avenue, where they found a man dead.

[TRENDING: Florida woman found dead after falling in pond, being grabbed by 2 gators, sheriff says | 10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Ad

Deputies said drivers should avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: