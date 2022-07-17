Marion County Public Schools building catches fire

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A building housing the Technical Services Department of Marion County Public Schools caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The building is located at 1101 Southwest 7th Road in Ocala.

Employees were not in the building and no one was injured in the incident.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the scene after someone called 911 to report seeing smoke coming from the building.

Investigators with Marion County Fire Rescue are investigating the cause of the fire.

No property damage estimates are available at this time.

Approximately 16 employees work in the building. They will be relocated until repairs can be completed.