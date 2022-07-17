Ocala man, 60, fatally struck by pickup truck in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on State Road 200 and SW 60th Street in Ocala just after midnight on Sunday.

According to a crash report, the pickup truck was heading west on SR-200 when the front right hit the pedestrian.

FHP said the pedestrian was walking within the westbound lanes.

The Ocala man was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers. The driver of the pickup truck, a Dunnellon woman, was uninjured in the crash.

No other details have been released.

