Pedestrian hit, killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in an Orange County crash late Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:12 p.m. on John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road.

According to a crash report, a vehicle was heading south on John Young Parkway when the pedestrian was crossing in the path of the car.

The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk, FHP said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The driver was uninjured.

Troopers said the medical examiner’s office is working to identify the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation.

