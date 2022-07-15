Wildwood woman killed in Sumter County rollover crash on SR-44, FHP says

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Wildwood woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning on State Road 44 in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 22-year-old was driving a pickup truck east when she failed to “negotiate” a curve in the roadway.

[TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful detention when pulled over during a traffic stop? | Bullseye Blast: New game on ICON Wheel in Orlando allows riders to shoot at targets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers said her pickup rotated and left the travel lanes, driving into the median and overturning.

The FHP said the woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died.

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: