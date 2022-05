(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police said they were investigating a death in the Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon.

Sky 6 saw a heavy police presence in the area of 1901 Michigan Ave.

Kissimmee police later provided an update saying the death was deemed “not suspicious.”