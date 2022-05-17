Kissimmee business to help Central Florida’s Hispanic residents purchase homes

A business in Kissimmee is on a mission to help Hispanic residents in Central Florida purchase homes and educate home buyers and realtors about the process toward homeownership.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A business in Kissimmee is on a mission to help Hispanic residents in Central Florida purchase homes and educate home buyers and realtors about the process toward homeownership.

AmeriUno, a bilingual mortgage company, announced it will be holding free educational workshops to help the Hispanic and Latino population of Central Florida attain homeownership.

“It’s been one of the most challenging things that I’ve done,” said Karina Osorio, a once first-time home buyer whom AmeriUno helped. “They stepped in just at the moment that I needed them.”

After months of searching, Osorio said AmeriUno was able to assist her in buying her two-bedroom apartment in Orlando.

“We give them guidance, we educate them on how credit works — on how to become credit savvy,” said Melissa Correa, business development manager at AmeriUno. “Our mission is to close the gap of Hispanic homeowners in the United States.”

Correa said many Hispanic residents have a lack of confidence in the banking industry, and that’s one of the reasons the company began providing these workshops.

“It’s definitely a cultural thing,” she said. “In our own countries, we don’t trust in our banks because the government has a lot of say-so, and a lot of their governments take their money.

Correa said at the end of the day, it’s about making dreams come true for those who didn’t think it was possible.

“We cry with the clients sometimes, especially me,” she said. “That is my pride and joy — helping our clients.”

Workshops are set at AmeriUno on 3226 John Young Parkway every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon for realtors and every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for homebuyers who are interested or don’t know where to start.

For more information, visit AmeriUno’s website here.