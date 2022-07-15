Man stabbed 69-year-old during robbery at Marion gas station, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he stabbed a person at a gas station during a robbery.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Marcus Roessner, 27, was the one who stabbed the 69-year-old victim as he put gas in his car at the Circle K gas station on N. Highway 441 in the Ocala area Tuesday evening.

Deputies said Roessner stabbed the victim, stole his car keys and tried to steal the vehicle, but when he couldn’t get the car to start he ran into a nearby field.

Deputies said K9 units found Roessner hiding in a locked shed at a nearby business. He was taken into custody after deputies said they had to break into the shed to get to him.

The victim was stabbed multiple times but was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Roessner is facing charges of robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a structure and resisting without violence.

