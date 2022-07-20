House passes bipartisan bill to federally codify same-sex marriages

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The “Respect for Marriage Act,” a bill aimed at federally codifying same-sex marriages, passed the House of Representatives Tuesday in a vote of 267-157.

The bipartisan bill is set to repeal and replace current federal provisions in the “Defense of Marriage Act” defining marriage as between a man and a woman, instead recognizing any marriage as valid under state law.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The current provisions for marriages were ruled unconstitutional in the 2013 Supreme Court case United States v. Windsor, though federal lawmakers are attempting to codify the issue to ensure states do not have the power to regulate it.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer retweeted a statement by the United States Conference of Mayors in response to the passage.

Full Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors' LGBTQ Alliance Chair @MayorToddGloria and CEO and Executive Director @tcochran_mayors on the House's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages into law. pic.twitter.com/Os91UPgCVa — U.S. Mayors (@usmayors) July 19, 2022

The bill is headed to the Senate where it will require a majority of votes to pass.