House passes bipartisan bill to federally codify same-sex marriages

Bill repeals and replaces provisions from Defense of Marriage Act

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The “Respect for Marriage Act,” a bill aimed at federally codifying same-sex marriages, passed the House of Representatives Tuesday in a vote of 267-157.

The bipartisan bill is set to repeal and replace current federal provisions in the “Defense of Marriage Act” defining marriage as between a man and a woman, instead recognizing any marriage as valid under state law.

The current provisions for marriages were ruled unconstitutional in the 2013 Supreme Court case United States v. Windsor, though federal lawmakers are attempting to codify the issue to ensure states do not have the power to regulate it.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer retweeted a statement by the United States Conference of Mayors in response to the passage.

The bill is headed to the Senate where it will require a majority of votes to pass.

