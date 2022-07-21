Ready for a sip? Enjoy wine tastings around Orlando

Two glasses of wine at an event.

ORLANDO, Fla – Whether you want to become a wine expert or try something new, here is a list of wineries and tasting rooms around Orlando where you can find local, ethically sourced, quality wine.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

Quantum Leap Winery

It is a sustainable winery that offers great wines for great value.

Quantum offers a tasting room with tasting flights, wines by the glass and to-go bottles.

The winery also offers complimentary tours available upon request.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 12-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 12-8 p.m.

Address: 1312 Wilfred Drive Orlando, FL 32803.

For more information, visit.

Eola Wine Company

It offers the best of both worlds; food and wine.

The business has a selection of charcuterie boards, flatbread, and salads to go with the wine of your choice by the glass or the bottle.

Eola Wine Company has an exclusive brunch menu every weekend from 12-4 p.m.

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m.-12 a.m., Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

Address: 430 E. Central Blvd. Orlando, FL 32801.

Ad

For more information, visit.

Digress Wine

This College Park’s wine bar & shop offers many ways for its customers to enjoy wine.

It has a relaxing indoor lounge, outdoor patio and the Digress Cellar.

Digress Wine has partnered with Duck & Drake to bring a curated food menu to guests.

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 1215 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804.

For more information, visit.

The Wine Room on Park Avenue

This winery has over 156 hand-selected wines available to sample.

It has new Enomatic wine dispensing machines that preserve wine to get them to taste fresh every time.

All wines are available to purchase to take home or enjoy in the store.

The Wine Room also offers a food menu and they do not require reservations.

Ad

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 11-12:30 a.m., Sunday from 12-11 p.m.

Address: 270 South Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789.

For more information, visit.

The Wine Barn

The Wine Barn is known for their unique wine market of good quality and price.

It offers a food menu with delicious pizzas made with Caputo flour.

Hours: Thursday through Saturday from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday from 5-9 p.m.

Address: 959 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789.

To make a reservation or for more information, visit.

Swirlery Wine Bar

It is a wine bar, tasting room and retail shop.

It also offers blind tasting Tuesday in which tasters have to guess what wine they are trying, and Thursday Somm Sessions in which people learn to know their wine with wine experts.

Ad

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 3-10 p.m.

Address: 1508 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806.

For more information, visit.

Grape & The Grain Wine Bar

It is a family-owned and operated wine bar right at the Mills 50 & Ivanhoe Village neighborhoods.

The business is known for its laid-back environment and its delicious wines and drink options.

Grape & The Grain Wine Bar offers a small selection of cheese and charcuterie boards.

It also hosts food trucks in the garden Friday & Saturday nights along with live entertainment

Hours: Thursday from 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m.-2 a.m., Sunday from 2-10 p.m. Monday from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday from 5-11 p.m.

Address: 1110 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.

For more information, visit.

Ad

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

It offers a wine tasting room, an extensive food menu and a wine club membership.

Cooper’s also offers seasonal chef recommendations.

Hours: Every day from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 529 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828 and 8005 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819.

For more information, visit.

Wine & Corks

It offers limited edition wines and wine tasting events.

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Friday from 5-10 p.m., Saturday from 12-10 p.m., Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Address: 420 E Church St, Orlando, FL 32801.

For more information, visit.

Golden Hour Wine

A woman-owned neighborhood wine shop in Baldwin Park.

It is known for selecting only responsibly farmed wines.

It is currently having an Apéro special every Thursday from 2-8 p.m., they offer two special pours, a bag of Torres chips and a GH glass to take home, for $12.

Ad

Hours: Wednesday through Monday from 2-8 p.m.

Address: 1560 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814.

For more information, visit.

The Vineyard Wine Bar & Healthy Bistro

It has over 200 various wine offerings in stock.

The Vineyard also offers an eclectic menu and a wine club.

Hours: Monday from 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m.-11 p.m., and Saturday from 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Address: 4848 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Suite 202 Orlando, FL 32819.

For more information, visit.