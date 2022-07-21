This means Gwar: Scumdogs of the Universe to make a stop in The City Beautiful

GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy metal monsters Gwar will be making a stop in Orlando on their Black Death Rager world tour.

Gwar will be laying waste to the Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., on Oct. 19, according to their website.

The self-proclaimed Scumdogs of the Universe will be joined by Light the Torch, Nokrogoblikon and Crobot.

Tickets for the event start at $29 for general admission and $39 for balcony seats.

Gwar is touring in support of the band’s latest album “The New Dark Ages.”

The band also recently had a documentary made about its 38-year history called “This is Gwar.”

