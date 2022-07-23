Edgewater police arrest man in connection with road rage shooting

The Edgewater Police Department posted to its Facebook account on Saturday that it has taken into custody a man connected to a road rage shooting on July 15.

Police said they took into custody James Seiler, who fled from police after the incident.

On Sunday, police arrested Brittany Seiler, who was believed to be in the car with Seiler at the time of the shooting.

Police said James Seiler, 41, got into a fight with the victim after a traffic dispute. Investigators said he hit the victim in the head with a surveying stake that he found in the area.

Officers said the victim was able to produce a knife and slashed Seiler across the chest in self-defense.

Police said Seiler then pulled out a gun and started shooting before getting back into his truck and driving off.

In the Facebook post, Edgewater police said Seiler was being charged with “several crimes.”