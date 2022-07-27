Orange City police seek Peeping Tom accused of recording woman in Kohl’s dressing room

Police are looking for a man who was seen recording a woman in a Kohl’s dressing room in Orange City.

The man, pictured above, is accused of recording the woman from an adjacent dressing room stall on July 16, police said in a Facebook post.

When the victim noticed that a phone was angled toward her she started to yell and quickly clothed herself, according to an incident report.

She confronted him and asked why he was recording and to show his phone, which he refused, officers said.

A store employee, who was unaware of what had happened, saw the man leaving the women’s dressing rooms and told him the men’s rooms were on the other side of the store, reports show.

The man then ran away in an unknown direction, according to the incident report.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Theriault at 386-775-5478 or emailing ttheriault@orangecityfl.gov.

