Crews rescue injured manatee believed to be hit by watercraft in Volusia County

An injured manatee in the Intercoastal Waterway in Volusia County Thursday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY Fla. – A manatee from Volusia County is getting help after being found injured in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Officials in the county said their manatee rescue team helped the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the rescue near Bethune Beach Thursday.

Initial reports indicate that the manatee was swimming high in the water. Volusia County’s Marine Mammal Stranding Team said it appears the manatee suffered from a laceration and possible punctured lung after being struck by a watercraft.

The manatee is on its way to SeaWorld for treatment.

If you see a distressed manatee, contact FWC at 1-888-404-3922, or #FWC on a cell phone.

