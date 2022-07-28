Showtime: FLIP Circus coming to Florida Mall in September

ORLANDO, Fla – The Vazquez family is coming to the Florida Mall with their entertaining experience FLIP Circus during the month of September, according to a news release.

FLIP Circus is coming to Orlando from Sep. 5 through Sept. 25 to celebrate the great American circus tradition, the circus said.

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | Trust Index: Do COVID booster shots make you more susceptible to the virus? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This family entertainment will be bringing world-class clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, and daredevils to display their talents in a red and white-striped air-conditioned big top tent, according to a news release.

FLIP Circus is featuring a cast from around the world like The Bingo Troupe from Ukraine, and Stiv and Ronni Bello brothers from Italy.

Tickets start at $25 for children and $45 for adults available at https://www.flipcircus.com/.

They have shows every day from Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 12 p.m. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at 12 p.m. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.