Oviedo Mall owners seek changes to redevelopment plan

How the Oviedo Mall reinvented itself

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders are scheduled to discuss possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall.

Owners are seeking changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year.

Documents originally showed that owners wanted to redevelop the mall’s property to include hundreds of apartments dedicated to seniors. However, those behind the project now want to remove the age restrictions and open the units to everyone.

The plans still include a 124-room hotel and mixed-use retail spaces.

Monday’s meeting to discuss the changes is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.