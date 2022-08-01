Seminole students shop with a sheriff ahead of first day of school

250 kids in Seminole County took part in Shop with a Sheriff at a Walmart Monday morning.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Most students in Central Florida will be heading back to class next week but on Monday, some got the opportunity to shop for new clothes and uniforms thanks to the “Shop with the Sheriff” event in Seminole County.

“It’s a nice experience because you don’t get to do it every day it’s nice of them,” Austin Long said.

Long and his twin brother, Aaron will be starting ninth grade and were filling up their cart with a few things like socks and shirts.

About 250 children from Midway Safe Harbor Center, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other community organizations got to shop with a deputy at Walmart.

Ahead of the event, they received bookbags full of free school supplies.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the annual event is something his deputies look forward to and it also creates a good bonding experience between law enforcement and children.

‘We are hopeful as our school resource deputies and officers start off the school year, they can start off with a good relationship that maybe started right here at an event just like this,” Lemma said.

Lemma also explained how multiple families are struggling with inflation, paying rent, and said the event will be a huge help.

“Maybe we can at least close the gap with what the needs and demands. I can’t think of any time in recent years it is as important or beneficial as it is right now,” Lemma said.