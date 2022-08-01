‘Thinking of killing him for a while:’ Merritt Island woman accused of stabbing roommate

Erica Black, 32, is accused of stabbing her roommate twice in Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A woman suspected of stabbing her roommate with two knives was arrested Friday on Merritt Island, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Erica Black, 32, was arrested two days after being accused of stabbing her male roommate.

Both the stabbing victim and Black were taken to separate hospitals as Black “complained of pain to her neck area,” an arrest affidavit said.

During an interview with deputies, Black said she was “thinking of killing him for a while,” deputies said. She told deputies she doesn’t know why she “snapped” that night, the arrest affidavit said.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies watched a video that captured the stabbing in the roommates’ living room. Deputies said the video shows Black stab her roommate with two knives after waking up on the living room floor.

Ad

The victim told deputies that Black arrived home that night intoxicated, and he told he to stop being a “couch potato” and to go to her room, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said the video showed the victim lifting the couch that Black was sleeping on, and she continued to sleep on the floor.

Black told deputies that her roommate attacked, choked and tried to rape her, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies said the video refutes Black’s claims of self-defense.

The stabbing victim’s condition is not known.

Black faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: