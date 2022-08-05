86º

Celebrate back-to-school with new cereal flavor at Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream to host back-to-school kickoff at all locations Aug. 13.

Haley Coomes, Producer

"Breakfast Buddies" features cereal milk ice cream layered with three kinds of cereal. (Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream) (Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – What does ice cream and cereal have in common?

For starters, they’re both sugary, sweet and often served in a bowl. Now, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream is combining the two loves for the perfect occasion.

As summer break concludes, the ice cream shop is kicking off the back-to-school season with something new—Breakfast Buddies.

According to Kelly’s, the flavor “evokes all the tastes of childhood, this new flavor is sure to be a hit with the kids of all ages.”

Breakfast Buddies features cereal milk ice cream and a trifecta of cereals sure to be on plenty of breakfast tables the first day of school: Cap’n Crunch, Corn Pops and Fruity Pebbles.

All shop locations will be hosting “Back-to-School Kick-off with Kelly’s” Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature BOGO junior scoops, bookmarks, coloring, crafts and face painting.

