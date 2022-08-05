Celebrate back-to-school with new cereal flavor at Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

"Breakfast Buddies" features cereal milk ice cream layered with three kinds of cereal. (Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream)

ORLANDO, Fla. – What does ice cream and cereal have in common?

For starters, they’re both sugary, sweet and often served in a bowl. Now, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream is combining the two loves for the perfect occasion.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

As summer break concludes, the ice cream shop is kicking off the back-to-school season with something new—Breakfast Buddies.

According to Kelly’s, the flavor “evokes all the tastes of childhood, this new flavor is sure to be a hit with the kids of all ages.”

Breakfast Buddies features cereal milk ice cream and a trifecta of cereals sure to be on plenty of breakfast tables the first day of school: Cap’n Crunch, Corn Pops and Fruity Pebbles.

Ad

All shop locations will be hosting “Back-to-School Kick-off with Kelly’s” Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature BOGO junior scoops, bookmarks, coloring, crafts and face painting.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: